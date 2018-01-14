Chủ đề nóng Chủ tịch Hội Nông dân VN Thào Xuân Sùng Xét xử ông Đinh La Thăng, Trịnh Xuân Thanh Xét xử đại án Phạm Công Danh, Trầm Bê
Chủ Nhật, ngày 14/01/2018 12:39 PM (GMT+7)
Chủ Nhật, ngày 14/01/2018 12:20 PM (GMT+7)

HLV U23 Thái Lan nói gì khi đội nhà "về nước sớm" nhất giải?

Sự kiện: VCK U23 châu Á 2018

HLV U23 Thái Lan đã có những chia sẻ khá bất ngờ dù đội nhà đã bị loại sau trận thua Nhật Bản.

   

Head-to-head with U23 Japan, the young Thai players have played quite well. With counter-attacking play, Zoran Jankovic's army blocked the attacking rivals. When it came time for the last minute, it was thought that the game would close with a 0-0 draw, but right 90 minutes Itakura suddenly scored the goal of a 1-0 victory for U23 Japan.

With this result, U23 Japan officially earns early in the quarterfinals, while U23 Thailand have to say goodbye farewell tournament despite an unforgettable game.

 hlv u23 thai lan noi gi khi doi nha "ve nuoc som" nhat giai? hinh anh 1

Thái Lan chia tay giải đấu bởi bàn thua cay đắng.

Tin liên quan

Công Phượng nhận “quà” đặc biệt trước trận gặp U23 Australia
Giật mình với chiều cao của U23 Việt Nam ở VCK U23 châu Á 2018

Chia sẻ sau trận đấu nêu trên, HLV Zoran Jankovic của U23 Thái Lan cho biết: "Tôi nghĩ đây là trận đấu có chất lượng chuyên môn cao, được thi đấu ở giải này là trải nghiệm đặc biệt với bóng đá Thái Lan. Tôi tự hào với U23 Thái Lan, chúng tôi đã có nhiều cơ hội, nhưng đối thủ của chúng tôi là U23 Nhật Bản. Đối với tôi, trận đấu ngày hôm nay là hoàn hảo và tôi hạnh phúc bởi các học trò đã nỗ lực hết mình".

Meanwhile, coach Hajime Moriyasu of U23 Japan said: "This victory was the result of the team's efforts. Prove it on the field. U23 Japan just started, the whole team progressing and will win the next battle.

Theo Minh Hùng (Thể Thao 247)
Tag:  HLV Zoran Jankovic, U23 Thái Lan, VCK U23 châu Á 2018, U23 Nhật Bản   
Xem bình luận

TIN ĐỌC NHIỀU

XONG: M.U chốt hạ “bom tấn” 124 triệu bảng từ Arsenal
M.U tiếp tục có những động thái mạnh mẽ trong việc chiêu mộ Alexis...
FIFA khen Việt Nam: Châu Á không đội nào làm được như họ
Bóng đá Việt Nam đã tạo ấn tượng sâu sắc với FIFA, để rồi cơ quan...
Tiết lộ bất ngờ về cầu thủ U23 Hàn Quốc đá panelka “hỏng ăn”
Yoon Seung-won chính là người đã thực hiện cú sút penalty theo kiểu...

CHỦ ĐỀ NÓNG

Có thể bạn quan tâm

Bi cao dinh La Thang mong duọc qua doi trong vòng tay nguoi than Bi cao dinh La Thang mong duọc qua doi trong vòng tay nguoi than
Bị cáo Đinh La Thăng mong được qua đời trong vòng tay người thân11
3 diem moi tren the bao hiem y te 2018 ban can biet
3 điểm mới trên thẻ bảo hiểm y tế 2018 bạn cần biết3
Phat hien bi mat "kinh hoang" ve ga ban trai so khanh
Phát hiện bí mật "kinh hoàng" về gã bạn trai sở khanh
'Tuyet pham' duoi co nghin nam duoc phat gia 20 ty co gi dac biet?
'Tuyệt phẩm' duối cổ nghìn năm được phát giá 20 tỷ có gì đặc biệt?
Kiem gai tinh mot dem, nguòi dàn ong "gap" dúng vọ mình
Kiếm gái tình một đêm, người đàn ông "gặp" đúng vợ mình
Vinh biet vi tuong huyen thoai cua nui rung Tay Nguyen
Vĩnh biệt vị tướng huyền thoại của núi rừng Tây Nguyên
Trau mot minh danh nhau voi ca dan su tu va ket thuc bat ngo Trau mot minh danh nhau voi ca dan su tu va ket thuc bat ngo
Trâu một mình đánh nhau với cả đàn sư tử và kết thúc bất ngờ
XONG: M.U chot ha “bom tan” 124 trieu bang tu Arsenal
XONG: M.U chốt hạ “bom tấn” 124 triệu bảng từ Arsenal

Cùng chuyên mục

HLV U23 Thai Lan noi gi khi doi nha "ve nuoc som" nhat giai?
HLV U23 Thái Lan nói gì khi đội nhà "về nước sớm" nhất giải?
HLV Zidane noi gi khi Real Madrid thua soc Villarreal?
HLV Zidane nói gì khi Real Madrid thua sốc Villarreal?
Chuyen nhuong bong da (14.1): Real dung Bale “cau” Salah, Arsenal co "bom tan"
Chuyển nhượng bóng đá (14.1): Real dùng Bale “câu” Salah, Arsenal...
Xem truc tiep U23 Viet Nam vs U23 Australia kenh nao?
Xem trực tiếp U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Australia kênh nào?
+ Xem thêm bài viết

Văn hóa

Van hoa - Lo phong tro chat choi cua Hoa hau H'Hen Nie thuo chua dang quang
Lộ phòng trọ chật chội của Hoa hậu H'Hen Niê thuở chưa đăng quang

Sống trẻ

Song tre - Co dau hủy hon ngay trong dám cuói vì chú rẻ làm dieu này
Cô dâu hủy hôn ngay trong đám cưới vì chú rể làm điều này

Ô tô - Xe máy

o to - Xe may - Lexus LS 500 Luxury 2018 gia tu 4,55 ty dong
Lexus LS 500 Luxury 2018 giá từ 4,55 tỷ đồng
Trang chủTòa soạnQuảng cáoĐặt báoPhiên bản mobileLên đầu trang
Trụ sở: 13 Đường Thụy Khuê, Quận Tây Hồ, Hà Nội
Tòa soạn và trị sự: Lô E2, Dương Đình Nghệ, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Điện thoại: (84-24) 38472263
Email: toasoan@danviet.vn
Đường dây nóng: 098 552 3229
Liên hệ quảng cáo: 0988 72 72 88
icon icon icon icon icon icon
Báo điện tử của Trung ương Hội Nông dân Việt Nam
Tổng Biên tập LƯU QUANG ĐỊNH
Phó Tổng Biên tập: Phan Huy Hà(Thường trực), Lưu Phan, Nguyễn Văn Hoài
Giấy phép số 345/GP-BTTTT cấp ngày 17/3/2009
và giấy phép sửa đổi, bổ sung số 16/GP-BTTTT cấp ngày 21/01/2015
Bản quyền thuộc về Báo điện tử Dân Việt.
Mọi hình thức sao chép lại thông tin, hình ảnh phải được sự đồng ý bằng văn bản.