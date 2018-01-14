HLV U23 Thái Lan nói gì khi đội nhà "về nước sớm" nhất giải?

HLV U23 Thái Lan đã có những chia sẻ khá bất ngờ dù đội nhà đã bị loại sau trận thua Nhật Bản.

Head-to-head with U23 Japan, the young Thai players have played quite well. With counter-attacking play, Zoran Jankovic's army blocked the attacking rivals. When it came time for the last minute, it was thought that the game would close with a 0-0 draw, but right 90 minutes Itakura suddenly scored the goal of a 1-0 victory for U23 Japan.

With this result, U23 Japan officially earns early in the quarterfinals, while U23 Thailand have to say goodbye farewell tournament despite an unforgettable game.

Thái Lan chia tay giải đấu bởi bàn thua cay đắng.

Chia sẻ sau trận đấu nêu trên, HLV Zoran Jankovic của U23 Thái Lan cho biết: "Tôi nghĩ đây là trận đấu có chất lượng chuyên môn cao, được thi đấu ở giải này là trải nghiệm đặc biệt với bóng đá Thái Lan. Tôi tự hào với U23 Thái Lan, chúng tôi đã có nhiều cơ hội, nhưng đối thủ của chúng tôi là U23 Nhật Bản. Đối với tôi, trận đấu ngày hôm nay là hoàn hảo và tôi hạnh phúc bởi các học trò đã nỗ lực hết mình".