Leonardo DiCaprio tiếp tục "vô duyên" với Oscar 2024

Tối 23/1 (giờ Hà Nội), Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ (AMPAS) đã công bố danh sách 96 đề cử cho Oscar 2024. Sự kiện này đã gây sốc khi tên tuổi của Leonardo DiCaprio không xuất hiện, mặc dù anh chính là diễn viên chính trong bộ phim "Killers of the Flower Moon", một tác phẩm được đề cử ở 10 hạng mục khác nhau.



Leonardo DiCaprio tiếp tục "vô duyên" với Oscar

Cộng đồng báo chí và người hâm mộ ngay lập tức nảy sinh những cuộc tranh luận sôi nổi. Hollywood Reporter đã sử dụng những từ ngữ như "sỉ nhục" và "ghẻ lạnh" để mô tả tình hình này, trong khi Deadline cho rằng, Leonardo DiCaprio đã thể hiện đẳng cấp không kém so với Lily Gladstone - người đóng vai vợ anh trong phim và được đề cử ở hạng mục Nữ chính xuất sắc. Các tờ báo thậm chí chỉ trích hành động của Viện Hàn lâm là một "tội ác" trước sự xuất sắc của DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio có màn thể hiện xuất sắc trong "Killers of the Flower Moon". Ảnh: Netflix.

Trang Screenrant bày tỏ sự thất vọng khi nghệ sĩ sinh năm 1974 không có tên trong danh sách đề cử năm nay, trong khi Express nhận định rằng, Leo đã bị giải Oscar "dè bỉu" trong nhiều năm qua. "Từ năm 2016, Viện Hàn lâm luôn tránh mặt Leo và năm nay không phải là một ngoại lệ," tờ báo này viết.

Tờ Hollywood Reporter nhận định kết quả trên không có gì đáng ngạc nhiên, vì nó phản ánh rõ mối quan hệ yêu - ghét giữa Oscar và DiCaprio. Trước "Killers of the Flower Moon", nhiều tác phẩm xuất sắc của Leo như "The Departed", "Catch Me If You Can" và "Revolutionary Road" đều không được đề cử.

Critic Daniel D'Addario của Variety đánh giá, DiCaprio đã đặt tâm huyết vào vai diễn Ernest Burkhart trong "Killers of the Flower Moon". Anh ta được khen ngợi về sự tự nhiên trong diễn xuất, không cần nhiều kỹ thuật và đã nhường phần để tôn vinh đồng diễn viên Lily Gladstone.

Trên mạng xã hội, các fan hâm mộ của DiCaprio cũng tỏ ra bức xúc với danh sách đề cử và đề xuất Viện Hàn lâm phải thực hiện công bằng đối với thần tượng của họ.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" thuộc thể loại lịch sử - tội phạm - giật gân, do đạo diễn Martin Scorsese thực hiện. Phim đã được đề cử trong các hạng mục quan trọng như: Đạo diễn xuất sắc, Nữ chính xuất sắc và Phim xuất sắc nhất tại Oscar năm nay.

"Oppenheimer" ra mắt vào mùa hè 2023 và nhanh chóng trở thành một trong những bộ phim thành công. Ảnh: WB.

Oscar năm nay như dự đoán của nhiều người thì sau thành công tại Quả Cầu Vàng, bộ phim "Oppenheimer" của đạo diễn Christopher Nolan tiếp tục là tâm điểm của mùa giải với 13 đề cử, bao gồm các hạng mục quan trọng như Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Nam chính xuất sắc nhất...

"Oppenheimer" ra mắt vào mùa hè 2023 và nhanh chóng trở thành một trong những bộ phim thành công nhất với doanh thu toàn cầu là 952 triệu USD (hơn 23.000 tỷ đồng). Bộ phim lấy cảm hứng từ cuộc đời của nhà khoa học J. Robert Oppenheimer - người được biết đến như "cha đẻ của bom nguyên tử". Được đánh giá tích cực từ khán giả và giới phê bình, "Oppenheimer" đạt điểm "tươi" 93% trên trang Rotten Tomatoes, là ứng viên mạnh mẽ nhất cho giải thưởng Phim hay nhất tại Oscar năm nay.

"Poor Things" của Emma Stone xếp sau với 11 đề cử, gây chú ý khi đoạt giải Sư Tử Vàng tại LHP Venice 2023. "Killers of the Flower Moon" của Leonardo DiCaprio và đạo diễn Martin Scorsese đứng ở vị trí thứ ba với 10 đề cử. Điều đáng tiếc là "The Pot-au-Feu" của đạo diễn Trần Anh Hùng đã bị bỏ lỡ trong danh sách đề cử năm nay. Trước đó, tác phẩm này giúp đạo diễn người Việt Nam giành giải Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất tại LHP Cannes 2023, được đánh giá cao và dự kiến là ứng viên mạnh cho hạng mục Phim quốc tế hay nhất. Tuy nhiên, kết quả cuối cùng là "The Pot-au-Feu" không có tên trong danh sách 5 bộ phim cuối cùng tranh giải thưởng này năm nay để lại nhiều tiếc nuối.

Danh sách các phim được đề cử Oscar 2024: Phim hay nhất: American Fiction Anatomy of a Fall Barbie The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Past Lives Poor Things Zone of Interest Đạo diễn xuất sắc: Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest Nam chính xuất sắc: Bradley Cooper, Maestro Colman Domingo, Rustin Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction Nữ chính xuất sắc: Annette Bening, Nyad Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall Carey Mulligan, Maestro Emma Stone, Poor Things Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc: The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt) It Never Went Away - American Symphony Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell) Nhạc phim xuất sắc: American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things Phim tài liệu xuất sắc: Bobi Wine: The People's President The Eternal Memory Four Daughters To Kill a Tiger 28 Days in Mariupol Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc: The ABCs of Book Banning The Barber of Little Rock Island in Between The Last Repair Shop Nai Nai and Wai Po Phim quốc tế xuất sắc: Io Capitano Perfect Days Society of the Snow The Teachers' Lounge The Zone of Interest Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc: The Boy and the Heron Elemental Nimona Robot Dreams Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc: Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc: The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Napoleon Biên tập phim xuất sắc: Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things Âm thanh xuất sắc: The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc: Barbie Killers of the Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things Quay phim xuất sắc: El Conde Killers of the Flower Moon Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things Nam phụ xuất sắc: Sterling K Brown - American Fiction Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling - Barbie Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things Nữ phụ xuất sắc: Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple America Ferrera - Barbie Jodie Foster - Nyad Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers Phim ngắn live action xuất sắc: The After Invincible Night of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc: American Fiction Barbie Oppenheimer Poor Things The Zone of Interest Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc: Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives Thiết kế trang phục: Barbie Killers Of The Flower Moon Napoleon Oppenheimer Poor Things Trang điểm và làm tóc: Golda Maestro Oppenheimer Poor Things Society of the Snow



