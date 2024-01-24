etime Trang trại Việt Làng cười Thế giới tiếp thị Dân Việt Media Tâm hồn làng Việt
Thứ tư, ngày 24/01/2024 11:48 AM (GMT+7)
Viện Hàn lâm bị chỉ trích vì từ chối công nhận tài năng của Leonardo DiCaprio khi không đề cử anh trong bất kỳ hạng mục nào tại lễ trao giải Oscar năm nay.
Tối 23/1 (giờ Hà Nội), Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ (AMPAS) đã công bố danh sách 96 đề cử cho Oscar 2024. Sự kiện này đã gây sốc khi tên tuổi của Leonardo DiCaprio không xuất hiện, mặc dù anh chính là diễn viên chính trong bộ phim "Killers of the Flower Moon", một tác phẩm được đề cử ở 10 hạng mục khác nhau.

Leonardo DiCaprio tiếp tục "vô duyên" với Oscar

Cộng đồng báo chí và người hâm mộ ngay lập tức nảy sinh những cuộc tranh luận sôi nổi. Hollywood Reporter đã sử dụng những từ ngữ như "sỉ nhục" và "ghẻ lạnh" để mô tả tình hình này, trong khi Deadline cho rằng, Leonardo DiCaprio đã thể hiện đẳng cấp không kém so với Lily Gladstone - người đóng vai vợ anh trong phim và được đề cử ở hạng mục Nữ chính xuất sắc. Các tờ báo thậm chí chỉ trích hành động của Viện Hàn lâm là một "tội ác" trước sự xuất sắc của DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio tiếp tục "vô duyên" với Oscar 2024- Ảnh 1.

Leonardo DiCaprio có màn thể hiện xuất sắc trong "Killers of the Flower Moon". Ảnh: Netflix.

Trang Screenrant bày tỏ sự thất vọng khi nghệ sĩ sinh năm 1974 không có tên trong danh sách đề cử năm nay, trong khi Express nhận định rằng, Leo đã bị giải Oscar "dè bỉu" trong nhiều năm qua. "Từ năm 2016, Viện Hàn lâm luôn tránh mặt Leo và năm nay không phải là một ngoại lệ," tờ báo này viết.

Tờ Hollywood Reporter nhận định kết quả trên không có gì đáng ngạc nhiên, vì nó phản ánh rõ mối quan hệ yêu - ghét giữa Oscar và DiCaprio. Trước "Killers of the Flower Moon", nhiều tác phẩm xuất sắc của Leo như "The Departed", "Catch Me If You Can" và "Revolutionary Road" đều không được đề cử.

Critic Daniel D'Addario của Variety đánh giá, DiCaprio đã đặt tâm huyết vào vai diễn Ernest Burkhart trong "Killers of the Flower Moon". Anh ta được khen ngợi về sự tự nhiên trong diễn xuất, không cần nhiều kỹ thuật và đã nhường phần để tôn vinh đồng diễn viên Lily Gladstone.

Trên mạng xã hội, các fan hâm mộ của DiCaprio cũng tỏ ra bức xúc với danh sách đề cử và đề xuất Viện Hàn lâm phải thực hiện công bằng đối với thần tượng của họ.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" thuộc thể loại lịch sử - tội phạm - giật gân, do đạo diễn Martin Scorsese thực hiện. Phim đã được đề cử trong các hạng mục quan trọng như: Đạo diễn xuất sắc, Nữ chính xuất sắc và Phim xuất sắc nhất tại Oscar năm nay.

Leonardo DiCaprio tiếp tục "vô duyên" với Oscar 2024- Ảnh 2.

"Oppenheimer" ra mắt vào mùa hè 2023 và nhanh chóng trở thành một trong những bộ phim thành công. Ảnh: WB.

Oscar năm nay như dự đoán của nhiều người thì sau thành công tại Quả Cầu Vàng, bộ phim "Oppenheimer" của đạo diễn Christopher Nolan tiếp tục là tâm điểm của mùa giải với 13 đề cử, bao gồm các hạng mục quan trọng như Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Nam chính xuất sắc nhất...

"Oppenheimer" ra mắt vào mùa hè 2023 và nhanh chóng trở thành một trong những bộ phim thành công nhất với doanh thu toàn cầu là 952 triệu USD (hơn 23.000 tỷ đồng). Bộ phim lấy cảm hứng từ cuộc đời của nhà khoa học J. Robert Oppenheimer - người được biết đến như "cha đẻ của bom nguyên tử". Được đánh giá tích cực từ khán giả và giới phê bình, "Oppenheimer" đạt điểm "tươi" 93% trên trang Rotten Tomatoes, là ứng viên mạnh mẽ nhất cho giải thưởng Phim hay nhất tại Oscar năm nay.

"Poor Things" của Emma Stone xếp sau với 11 đề cử, gây chú ý khi đoạt giải Sư Tử Vàng tại LHP Venice 2023. "Killers of the Flower Moon" của Leonardo DiCaprio và đạo diễn Martin Scorsese đứng ở vị trí thứ ba với 10 đề cử. Điều đáng tiếc là "The Pot-au-Feu" của đạo diễn Trần Anh Hùng đã bị bỏ lỡ trong danh sách đề cử năm nay. Trước đó, tác phẩm này giúp đạo diễn người Việt Nam giành giải Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất tại LHP Cannes 2023, được đánh giá cao và dự kiến là ứng viên mạnh cho hạng mục Phim quốc tế hay nhất. Tuy nhiên, kết quả cuối cùng là "The Pot-au-Feu" không có tên trong danh sách 5 bộ phim cuối cùng tranh giải thưởng này năm nay để lại nhiều tiếc nuối.

Danh sách các phim được đề cử Oscar 2024:

Phim hay nhất:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Đạo diễn xuất sắc:

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Nam chính xuất sắc:

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Nữ chính xuất sắc:

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc:

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell)

Nhạc phim xuất sắc:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Phim tài liệu xuất sắc:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

28 Days in Mariupol

Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Phim quốc tế xuất sắc:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc:

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Biên tập phim xuất sắc:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Âm thanh xuất sắc:

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Quay phim xuất sắc:

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Nam phụ xuất sắc:

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Nữ phụ xuất sắc:

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Phim ngắn live action xuất sắc:

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc:

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Thiết kế trang phục:

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Trang điểm và làm tóc:

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow


