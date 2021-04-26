Netflix thắng lớn tại Oscar 2021?

Toàn bộ đề cử Oscar 2021
Best picture (Phim hay nhất):
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
Mank (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Actress in a supporting role (Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất):
Maria Bakalova trong Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman trong The Father
Amanda Seyfried trong Mank
Yuh-jung Youn trong Minari
Actor in a supporting role (Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất):
Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. trong One Night in Miami
Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield trong Judas and the Black Messiah
International feature film (Phim quốc tế hay nhất):
Another Round (Đan Mạch)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina)
Documentary short (Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất):
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song For Latasha
Documentary feature (Phim tài liệu hay nhất):
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Original song (Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất):
Fight For You trong Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice trong The Trial of the Chicago 7
Husavik trong Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
lo Sì (Seen) trong The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)
Speak Now trong One Night in Miami...
Animated feature film (Phim hoạt hình hay nhất):
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Adapted screenplay (Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất):
Borat Subsequent MovieFilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Original screenplay (Kịch bản gốc hay nhất):
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
(Actor in a leading role) Nam chính xuất sắc nhất:
Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins trong The Father
Gary Oldman trong Mank
Steven Yeun trong Minari
Actress in a leading role (Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất):
Viola Davis trong Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand trong Nomadland
Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman
Director (Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất):
Thomas Vinterberg với phim Another Round
David Fincher với phim Mank
Lee Isaac Chung với phim Minari
Chloe Zhao với phim Nomadland
Emerald Fennell với phim Promising Young Woman
Production design (Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất):
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Cinematography (Quay phim xuất sắc nhất):
Sean Bobbitt, phim Judas and the Black Messiah
Erik Messerschmidt, phim Mank
Dariusz Wolski, phim News of the World
Joshua James Richards, phim Nomadland
Phedon Papamichael , phim The Trial of the Chicago 7
Costume design (Thiết kế trang phục đẹp nhất):
Emma
Ma Rainey's Blackbottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Achievement in sound (Thành tựu âm thanh) (Đây là giải thưởng gộp hai giải Sound editing - Biên tập âm thanh hay nhất - và Sound mixing - Hòa âm hay nhất - theo thay đổi mới của Oscar năm nay):
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Animated short film (Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất):
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Live action short film (Phim live action ngắn hay nhất):
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Original score (Nhạc phim hay nhất):
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Visual effects (Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất):
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Film editing (Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất):
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Makeup and hairstyling (Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất):
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio