Netflix thắng lớn tại Oscar 2021?

Toàn bộ đề cử Oscar 2021

Best picture (Phim hay nhất):

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Actress in a supporting role (Nữ phụ xuất sắc nhất):

Maria Bakalova trong Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close trong Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman trong The Father

Amanda Seyfried trong Mank

Yuh-jung Youn trong Minari

Actor in a supporting role (Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất):

Sacha Baron Cohen trong The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. trong One Night in Miami

Paul Raci trong Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield trong Judas and the Black Messiah

International feature film (Phim quốc tế hay nhất):

Another Round (Đan Mạch)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Documentary short (Phim tài liệu ngắn hay nhất):

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Documentary feature (Phim tài liệu hay nhất):

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Original song (Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất):

Fight For You trong Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice trong The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik trong Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

lo Sì (Seen) trong The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

Speak Now trong One Night in Miami...

Animated feature film (Phim hoạt hình hay nhất):

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Adapted screenplay (Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất):

Borat Subsequent MovieFilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Original screenplay (Kịch bản gốc hay nhất):

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Actor in a leading role) Nam chính xuất sắc nhất:

Riz Ahmed trong Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman trong Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins trong The Father

Gary Oldman trong Mank

Steven Yeun trong Minari

Actress in a leading role (Nữ chính xuất sắc nhất):

Viola Davis trong Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day trong The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby trong Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand trong Nomadland

Carey Mulligan trong Promising Young Woman

Director (Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất):

Thomas Vinterberg với phim Another Round

David Fincher với phim Mank

Lee Isaac Chung với phim Minari

Chloe Zhao với phim Nomadland

Emerald Fennell với phim Promising Young Woman

Production design (Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất):

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Cinematography (Quay phim xuất sắc nhất):

Sean Bobbitt, phim Judas and the Black Messiah

Erik Messerschmidt, phim Mank

Dariusz Wolski, phim News of the World

Joshua James Richards, phim Nomadland

Phedon Papamichael , phim The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume design (Thiết kế trang phục đẹp nhất):

Emma

Ma Rainey's Blackbottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Achievement in sound (Thành tựu âm thanh) (Đây là giải thưởng gộp hai giải Sound editing - Biên tập âm thanh hay nhất - và Sound mixing - Hòa âm hay nhất - theo thay đổi mới của Oscar năm nay):

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Animated short film (Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất):

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live action short film (Phim live action ngắn hay nhất):

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Original score (Nhạc phim hay nhất):

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Visual effects (Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất):

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Film editing (Dựng phim xuất sắc nhất):

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and hairstyling (Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất):

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio