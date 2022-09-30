etime Trang trại Việt Làng cười Thế giới tiếp thị Dân Việt Media Tâm hồn làng Việt
85 ứng dụng gian lận quảng cáo, chạy ngầm, lấy cắp thông tin người dùng cần gỡ bỏ ngay

Thứ sáu, ngày 30/09/2022 21:00 PM (GMT+7)
Human Security vừa công bố phát hiện mã độc trên 75 ứng dụng CH Play và 10 ứng dụng App Store. Nguy hiểm hơn, những ứng dụng này đã được cài đặt hơn 13 triệu lượt tải...
Các nhà nghiên cứu Human Security cho biết, chiến dịch gian lận quảng cáo này đã bắt đầu từ tháng 8/2019 đến cuối năm 2020 với tên gọi lần lượt là Poseidon và Charybdis.

Trong đó, chiến dịch Poseidon bao gồm hơn 40 ứng dụng Android giả mạo, chạy ngầm bên dưới và được thiết kế để gian lận quảng cáo. Charybdis lại được biết đến như một chiến dịch được nâng cấp, với chiến thuật xáo trộn mã, nhắm đến nhiều nền tảng quảng cáo hơn.

Đợt tấn công mới nhất vừa bị phát hiện được các nhà nghiên cứu đặt tên là Scylla. Scylla có nhiều điểm khác biệt so với 2 đợt tấn công trước đó, mở rộng mục tiêu tấn công ra ngoài Android, cụ thể là xâm nhập vào các thiết bị iOS, bên cạnh việc dựa vào các lớp mã bổ sung bằng công cụ Allatori.

“Ứng dụng độc hại sẽ giả mạo các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến phổ biến để lừa SDK quảng cáo đặt quảng cáo, phân phát quảng cáo ẩn thông qua WebView, và gian lận nhấp chuột quảng cáo để thu lợi nhuận.”
Chuyên gia an ninh mạng Nico Agnese.

Sau khi người dùng cài đặt nhầm các ứng dụng độc hại, những app này bắt đầu thực hiện các hành vi gian lận và hiển thị nhiều loại quảng cáo, đánh dấu một bước tiến đáng kể về mức độ tinh vi so với các biến thể trước đó.

“Ứng dụng độc hại sẽ giả mạo các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến phổ biến để lừa SDK quảng cáo đặt quảng cáo, phân phát quảng cáo ẩn thông qua WebView, và gian lận nhấp chuột quảng cáo để thu lợi nhuận”, chuyên gia Nico Agnese chia sẻ trên Human Security.

Các chuyên gia cũng cảnh báo, một số quy tắc cần nhớ khi tải xuống ứng dụng như đọc kĩ thông tin nhà phát triển, các đánh giá, người dùng nên hạn chế cấp quyền không cần thiết cho ứng dụng.

Hiện tại, tất cả những ứng dụng này đã được gỡ bỏ khỏi Google Play, tuy nhiên, nếu đã lỡ cài đặt trước đó, người dùng nên xóa ứng dụng khỏi điện thoại ngay lập tức.

Mới đây, các nhà nghiên cứu bảo mật tại Kaspersky đã phát hiện ra phần mềm độc hại NullMixer, được thiết kế để đánh cắp tài khoản Facebook, thông tin ngân hàng của người dùng. Theo đó, chuỗi tấn công thường bắt đầu khi người dùng cố gắng tải xuống phần mềm “bẻ khóa” từ các trang web lừa đảo. Khi họ giải nén và chạy các tệp được tải về, phần mềm độc hại NullMixer sẽ bắt đầu xâm nhập vào máy tính.

Bên cạnh đó, NullMixer còn mở “cửa hậu”, thu thập thông tin đăng nhập của người dùng, địa chỉ, dữ liệu thẻ tín dụng, tiền điện tử và thậm chí cả session cookies tài khoản Facebook và Amazon. Đồng thời NullMixer còn ngấm ngầm tải xuống hàng chục trojan cùng một lúc, mở rộng đáng kể quy mô lây nhiễm.

10 ứng dụng bị gỡ khỏi App Store:

- Loot the Castle (com.loot.rcastle.fight.battle)

- Run Bridge (com.run.bridge.race)

- Shinning Gun (com.shinning.gun.ios)

- Racing Legend 3D (com.racing.legend.like)

- Rope Runner (com.rope.runner.family)

- Wood Sculpter (com.wood.sculptor.cutter)

- Fire-Wall (com.fire.wall.poptit)-

- Ninja Critical Hit (wger.ninjacriticalhit.ios)

- com.TonyRuns.game

75 ứng dụng bị gỡ khỏi Google Play

- Roll Turn (com.roll.turn.song.wusi.pt)

- Crush Car (com.crush.car.fly.delivery.lingjiu)

- Super Hero-Save the world! (com.asuper.man.playmilk)

- Spot 10 Differences (com.different.ten.spotgames)

- Dinosaur Legend (com.huluwagames.dinosaur.legend.play)

- One Line Drawing (com.one.line.drawing.stroke.yuxi)

- Shoot Master (com.shooter.master.bullet.puzzle.huahong)

- Talent Trap - NEW (com.talent.trap.stop.all)

- Find 5 Differences - New (com.find.five.subtle.differences.spot.new)

- Helicopter Attack - NEW (com.helicopter.attack.shoot.sanba)

- Arrow Coins (com.helicopter.attack.shoot.sanba)

- Parking Master (com.ekfnv.docjfltc.parking.master)

- Shoot it: Using Gun (com.bullet.shoot.fight.gtommm.tom)

- Super Flake (com.chop.slice.flake2020)

- Five-Star Slice (com.five.star.slice)

- Sand Drawing (com.sand.drawing.newfight)

- Mr Dinosaur: Play your Dino (com.topggame.facego.finger.crazy.dino)

- Track Sliding New (com.track3d.sliding.new)

- Peter Shoot (com.ltc.peter.shoot.tslgame)

- Thief King (com.ltcking.thief.game.tsl)

- Spin: Letter Roll (come.letter.roll.race)

- Relx cash (com.tycmrelx.cash)

- Lady Run (com.lady.dress.run.sexylady)

- Magic Brush 3D (com.magic.brush.gamesly)

- Shake Shake Sheep (com.ldle.merge.free.coinspiggy)

- Number Combination: Colored Chips (com.yigegame.jyfsmnq.gg)

- Ztime: Earn cash rewards easily (com.pocky.ztime)

- Lucky Wings - Lotto Scratchers (com.free.scratchers.luckywings)

- Shake Shake Pig (com.ldle.merge.free.coinspiggy)

- Lucky Money Tree (com.ldle.merge.lucky.moneytree)

- Run And Dance (com.tap.run.and.dance)

- Beat Kicker New (com.beat.kicker.two.game)

- Fill Color 3D (com.cube.fill.color.paint.turn.fei)

- Draw Live (com.draw.live.milipop)

- Draw 1 Stroke (com.draw.one.line.stroke.xipi)

- Fidget Cubes (com.fidget.cubes.feel.like)

- Girls Fight (com.girls.fight.fly)

- Ninja Assassin (com.knifeninja.assassin.dltc)

- Puzzle 2020 (com.my.bullet.shooting.man.hunter.youxi)

- Pulley Parkour (com.pul.parkour.bbroller)

- Chop Flake 3D (com.slice.chop.superslice3d)

- Weapon Fantasy (com.weapon.fantasy.games)

- Bike Extreme Racing (com.bike.extreme.raceing.bikegames)

- Player Spiral Maker 3D (com.player.spiral.maker.d3)

- Scratch Carnival (com.scratchers.jackpot.luckypiggy)

- Billionaire Scratch (com.free.tickets.scratchers.Billionaire)

- Lucky Star: Lotto Scratch (com.free.tickets.scratchers.LuckyLotto)

- Balloon Shooter (com.balloon.shooter.play)

- Musical Shoot (com.ltcmusical.fun2021)

- Chop Slices (com.lvdiao.chop.slices.chef)

- Ninja Slice (com.slice.masked.games)

- Work Now! (com.work.now.slack)

- Draw Complete (com.ltcdraw.complete.fly)

- Draw a War (com.draw.war.army)

- Match 3 Tiles (com.blocks.tile.matching)

- 2048 Merge Cube - Win Cash (com.cube.merge.shooter)

- Pull Worm (com.pull.bugs.worm)

- Shoot Dummy

- Win Rewards & Paypal Cash (com.shoot.dummy.fast.speed.linger)

- Bottle Jump (com.bottle.jump.flip.challenge.fun)

- Corn Scraper (com.corn.scraper.cut.pipe.siling)

- Idle Wood Maker (com.idle.wood.maker.gametwo)

- Pop Girls Schooler (com.pop.girls.schooler)

- Romy Rush (com.romy.rushrun)

- Spear Hero (com.spear.super.man.hero)

- Hiding Draw (com.hiding.drawltc.games)

- Downhill Race (com.downhill.race.redbull)

- Jackpot Scratcher-Win Real (com.physicswingsstudio.JackpotScratchers)

- Dig Road Balls (com.dig.road.balls.play.games.ygygame)

- Crowd Battle: Fight the bad guys (com.crowd.battle.goamy)

- Design n Road (com.ltcdesign.nroad)

- Rescue Master (com.rescue.master.gear.mechanics.wushi)

- Lucky Scratchers: Lotto Card (com.lotto.bingo.lucky.scratchcard)

- BOO Popstar (com.boostar.boo.popstar)

- Draw Complete A (com.darwa.completea.ltca)

- War in Painting (com.painting.war.inpaper)

- Rush 2048: 3D Shoot Cubes (com.rushcube.puzzle.block)

- Auto Stamp Camera (com.stac.amper.qweaf)

- Meet Camera (com.magicvcam.hdmeet.cam008)

- com.find.five.differences.lvye.xsl, n/a

- com.mufc.zwxfb, n/a

Hồng Vinh (Theo Vneconomy)
